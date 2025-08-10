クォートセクション
通貨 / ZTS
ZTS: Zoetis Inc Class A

147.10 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ZTSの今日の為替レートは、0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり145.16の安値と148.04の高値で取引されました。

Zoetis Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
145.16 148.04
1年のレンジ
139.72 196.55
以前の終値
146.92
始値
146.31
買値
147.10
買値
147.40
安値
145.16
高値
148.04
出来高
5.610 K
1日の変化
0.12%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.12%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.63%
1年の変化
-24.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K