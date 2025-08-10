Valute / ZTS
ZTS: Zoetis Inc Class A
145.91 USD 1.19 (0.81%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZTS ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 145.30 e ad un massimo di 147.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Zoetis Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
145.30 147.70
Intervallo Annuale
139.72 196.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 147.10
- Apertura
- 147.70
- Bid
- 145.91
- Ask
- 146.21
- Minimo
- 145.30
- Massimo
- 147.70
- Volume
- 3.658 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.98%
20 settembre, sabato