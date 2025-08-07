QuotesSections
Currencies / ZTS
ZTS: Zoetis Inc Class A

147.29 USD 0.99 (0.68%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZTS exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 147.05 and at a high of 148.57.

Follow Zoetis Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
147.05 148.57
Year Range
139.72 196.55
Previous Close
146.30
Open
147.19
Bid
147.29
Ask
147.59
Low
147.05
High
148.57
Volume
1.704 K
Daily Change
0.68%
Month Change
-5.00%
6 Months Change
-10.51%
Year Change
-24.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%