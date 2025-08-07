Currencies / ZTS
ZTS: Zoetis Inc Class A
147.29 USD 0.99 (0.68%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZTS exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 147.05 and at a high of 148.57.
Follow Zoetis Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZTS News
Daily Range
147.05 148.57
Year Range
139.72 196.55
- Previous Close
- 146.30
- Open
- 147.19
- Bid
- 147.29
- Ask
- 147.59
- Low
- 147.05
- High
- 148.57
- Volume
- 1.704 K
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- -5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.51%
- Year Change
- -24.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%