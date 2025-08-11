CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ZTS
Volver a Acciones

ZTS: Zoetis Inc Class A

146.92 USD 0.53 (0.36%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ZTS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.54.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Zoetis Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZTS News

Rango diario
146.56 149.54
Rango anual
139.72 196.55
Cierres anteriores
147.45
Open
147.50
Bid
146.92
Ask
147.22
Low
146.56
High
149.54
Volumen
3.804 K
Cambio diario
-0.36%
Cambio mensual
-5.24%
Cambio a 6 meses
-10.74%
Cambio anual
-24.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B