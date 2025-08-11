Divisas / ZTS
ZTS: Zoetis Inc Class A
146.92 USD 0.53 (0.36%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ZTS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Zoetis Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ZTS News
Rango diario
146.56 149.54
Rango anual
139.72 196.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 147.45
- Open
- 147.50
- Bid
- 146.92
- Ask
- 147.22
- Low
- 146.56
- High
- 149.54
- Volumen
- 3.804 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.36%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.24%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -10.74%
- Cambio anual
- -24.46%
