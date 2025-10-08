- 概要
ZROZ: PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F
ZROZの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.70の安値と70.32の高値で取引されました。
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ZROZ News
よくあるご質問
ZROZ株の現在の価格は？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの株価は本日70.14です。69.70 - 70.32内で取引され、前日の終値は70.18、取引量は430に達しました。ZROZのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの株は配当を出しますか？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの現在の価格は70.14です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-7.36%やUSDにも注目します。ZROZの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
ZROZ株を買う方法は？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの株は現在70.14で購入可能です。注文は通常70.14または70.44付近で行われ、430や-0.21%が市場の動きを示します。ZROZの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
ZROZ株に投資する方法は？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fへの投資では、年間の値幅61.00 - 79.14と現在の70.14を考慮します。注文は多くの場合70.14や70.44で行われる前に、3.51%や2.38%と比較されます。ZROZの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fundの株の最高値は？
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fundの過去1年の最高値は79.14でした。61.00 - 79.14内で株価は大きく変動し、70.18と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fundの株の最低値は？
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund(ZROZ)の年間最安値は61.00でした。現在の70.14や61.00 - 79.14と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。ZROZの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
ZROZの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、70.18、-7.36%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 70.18
- 始値
- 70.29
- 買値
- 70.14
- 買値
- 70.44
- 安値
- 69.70
- 高値
- 70.32
- 出来高
- 430
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.38%
- 1年の変化
- -7.36%