クォートセクション
通貨 / ZROZ
ZROZ: PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F

70.14 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ZROZの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.70の安値と70.32の高値で取引されました。

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

ZROZ株の現在の価格は？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの株価は本日70.14です。69.70 - 70.32内で取引され、前日の終値は70.18、取引量は430に達しました。ZROZのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの株は配当を出しますか？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの現在の価格は70.14です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-7.36%やUSDにも注目します。ZROZの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

ZROZ株を買う方法は？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fの株は現在70.14で購入可能です。注文は通常70.14または70.44付近で行われ、430や-0.21%が市場の動きを示します。ZROZの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

ZROZ株に投資する方法は？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fへの投資では、年間の値幅61.00 - 79.14と現在の70.14を考慮します。注文は多くの場合70.14や70.44で行われる前に、3.51%や2.38%と比較されます。ZROZの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fundの株の最高値は？

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fundの過去1年の最高値は79.14でした。61.00 - 79.14内で株価は大きく変動し、70.18と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fundの株の最低値は？

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund(ZROZ)の年間最安値は61.00でした。現在の70.14や61.00 - 79.14と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。ZROZの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

ZROZの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、70.18、-7.36%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
69.70 70.32
1年のレンジ
61.00 79.14
以前の終値
70.18
始値
70.29
買値
70.14
買値
70.44
安値
69.70
高値
70.32
出来高
430
1日の変化
-0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
3.51%
6ヶ月の変化
2.38%
1年の変化
-7.36%
