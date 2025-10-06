- Overview
ZROZ: PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F
ZROZ exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.11 and at a high of 70.31.
Follow PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZROZ stock price today?
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F stock is priced at 70.25 today. It trades within 70.11 - 70.31, yesterday's close was 70.18, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of ZROZ shows these updates.
Does PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F stock pay dividends?
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F is currently valued at 70.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.21% and USD. View the chart live to track ZROZ movements.
How to buy ZROZ stock?
You can buy PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F shares at the current price of 70.25. Orders are usually placed near 70.25 or 70.55, while 53 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow ZROZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZROZ stock?
Investing in PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F involves considering the yearly range 61.00 - 79.14 and current price 70.25. Many compare 3.67% and 2.54% before placing orders at 70.25 or 70.55. Explore the ZROZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 79.14. Within 61.00 - 79.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (ZROZ) over the year was 61.00. Comparing it with the current 70.25 and 61.00 - 79.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZROZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZROZ stock split?
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.18, and -7.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.18
- Open
- 70.17
- Bid
- 70.25
- Ask
- 70.55
- Low
- 70.11
- High
- 70.31
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.54%
- Year Change
- -7.21%
