报价部分
货币 / ZROZ
回到股票

ZROZ: PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F

70.18 USD 0.82 (1.15%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ZROZ汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点69.94和高点70.64进行交易。

关注PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZROZ新闻

常见问题解答

ZROZ股票今天的价格是多少？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F股票今天的定价为70.18。它在69.94 - 70.64范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为71.00，交易量达到403。ZROZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F股票是否支付股息？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F目前的价值为70.18。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-7.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ZROZ走势。

如何购买ZROZ股票？

您可以以70.18的当前价格购买PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F股票。订单通常设置在70.18或70.48附近，而403和-0.41%显示市场活动。立即关注ZROZ的实时图表更新。

如何投资ZROZ股票？

投资PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F需要考虑年度范围61.00 - 79.14和当前价格70.18。许多人在以70.18或70.48下订单之前，会比较3.57%和。实时查看ZROZ价格图表，了解每日变化。

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund的最高价格是79.14。在61.00 - 79.14内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F的绩效。

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund（ZROZ）的最低价格为61.00。将其与当前的70.18和61.00 - 79.14进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ZROZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

ZROZ股票是什么时候拆分的？

PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、71.00和-7.30%中可见。

日范围
69.94 70.64
年范围
61.00 79.14
前一天收盘价
71.00
开盘价
70.47
卖价
70.18
买价
70.48
最低价
69.94
最高价
70.64
交易量
403
日变化
-1.15%
月变化
3.57%
6个月变化
2.44%
年变化
-7.30%
24 十月, 星期五
12:30
USD
CPI 月率m/m
实际值
0.3%
预测值
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
核心CPI月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
前值
0.3%
12:30
USD
CPI 年率y/y
实际值
3.0%
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
核心CPI年率 y/y
实际值
3.0%
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
核心CPI n.s.a. 月率m/m
实际值
0.3%
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
CPI
实际值
324.368
预测值
前值
323.364
14:00
USD
新屋销售量
实际值
预测值
0.694 M
前值
0.800 M
14:00
USD
新屋销售指数月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
-1.0%
前值
20.5%
14:00
USD
密歇根消费者信心指数
实际值
53.6
预测值
55.0
前值
55.0
14:00
USD
密歇根消费者预期指数
实际值
50.3
预测值
51.2
前值
51.2
14:00
USD
密歇根预期通货膨胀率
实际值
4.6%
预测值
4.6%
前值
4.6%
14:00
USD
密歇根5年预期通货膨胀率
实际值
3.9%
预测值
3.7%
前值
3.7%
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国石油钻井平台
实际值
预测值
前值
418
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国钻机总数
实际值
预测值
前值
548
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)原油非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)纳斯达克100非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值