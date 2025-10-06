ZROZ: PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F
今日ZROZ汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点69.94和高点70.64进行交易。
关注PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ZROZ新闻
常见问题解答
ZROZ股票今天的价格是多少？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F股票今天的定价为70.18。它在69.94 - 70.64范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为71.00，交易量达到403。ZROZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F股票是否支付股息？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F目前的价值为70.18。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-7.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ZROZ走势。
如何购买ZROZ股票？
您可以以70.18的当前价格购买PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F股票。订单通常设置在70.18或70.48附近，而403和-0.41%显示市场活动。立即关注ZROZ的实时图表更新。
如何投资ZROZ股票？
投资PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F需要考虑年度范围61.00 - 79.14和当前价格70.18。许多人在以70.18或70.48下订单之前，会比较3.57%和。实时查看ZROZ价格图表，了解每日变化。
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund的最高价格是79.14。在61.00 - 79.14内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F的绩效。
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund（ZROZ）的最低价格为61.00。将其与当前的70.18和61.00 - 79.14进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ZROZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
ZROZ股票是什么时候拆分的？
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded F历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、71.00和-7.30%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.00
- 开盘价
- 70.47
- 卖价
- 70.18
- 买价
- 70.48
- 最低价
- 69.94
- 最高价
- 70.64
- 交易量
- 403
- 日变化
- -1.15%
- 月变化
- 3.57%
- 6个月变化
- 2.44%
- 年变化
- -7.30%
- 实际值
- 0.3%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 0.3%
- 实际值
- 3.0%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 3.0%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 0.3%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 324.368
- 预测值
- 前值
- 323.364
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.694 M
- 前值
- 0.800 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.0%
- 前值
- 20.5%
- 实际值
- 53.6
- 预测值
- 55.0
- 前值
- 55.0
- 实际值
- 50.3
- 预测值
- 51.2
- 前值
- 51.2
- 实际值
- 4.6%
- 预测值
- 4.6%
- 前值
- 4.6%
- 实际值
- 3.9%
- 预测值
- 3.7%
- 前值
- 3.7%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 418
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 548
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值