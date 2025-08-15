クォートセクション
通貨 / Z
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock

89.98 USD 0.34 (0.38%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Zの今日の為替レートは、-0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.95の安値と91.13の高値で取引されました。

Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
88.95 91.13
1年のレンジ
57.40 93.88
以前の終値
90.32
始値
90.20
買値
89.98
買値
90.28
安値
88.95
高値
91.13
出来高
5.803 K
1日の変化
-0.38%
1ヶ月の変化
9.07%
6ヶ月の変化
31.30%
1年の変化
40.35%
