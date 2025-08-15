通貨 / Z
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock
89.98 USD 0.34 (0.38%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Zの今日の為替レートは、-0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.95の安値と91.13の高値で取引されました。
Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
Z News
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Zillow Group株価が92.08米ドルで52週高値を記録
- ジロー・グループの株価、88.63ドルで52週高値を記録
- Zillow Group stock hits 52-week high at 92.08 USD
- バーンスタイン、成長見通しでジロー・グループを「アウトパフォーム」に格上げ
- Bernstein upgrades Zillow Group stock to Outperform on growth outlook
- Is Opendoor's Listing Strategy the Antidote to Volatile Sales?
- Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- ゴールドマン・サックス会議でのZillow：住宅スーパーアプリのビジョンを追求
- Zillow at Goldman Sachs Conference: Pursuing Housing Super App Vision
- AI software developer Replit raises $250 million at $3 billion valuation
- Incomes rose and poverty fell last year — so why do so many Americans feel ‘tapped out’?
- Zillow Group stock hits 52-week high at $89.42
- RBC Capital maintains Zillow Group stock rating, cites AI resilience
- Where Will Opendoor Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor at New 52-Week High on Retail Rally
- Opendoor's Agent-Led Platform Gains Traction: Can Margins Keep Up?
- Zillow Group to unwind capped call transactions, expects share and cash receipt
- Who can actually buy a house today? Meet the ‘elite’ buyers achieving the American dream.
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor Rallies Nearly 12% as Home Sales Spark Investor Optimism
- Homes are taking longer to sell, with more on the market than at any time since the pandemic
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor Technologies Stock Pulls Back After Last Week's Rally
- Zillow: Rentals Are Massively Expanding The Company’s Addressable Market (NASDAQ:Z)
1日のレンジ
88.95 91.13
1年のレンジ
57.40 93.88
- 以前の終値
- 90.32
- 始値
- 90.20
- 買値
- 89.98
- 買値
- 90.28
- 安値
- 88.95
- 高値
- 91.13
- 出来高
- 5.803 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.30%
- 1年の変化
- 40.35%
