Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock
88.25 USD 1.13 (1.30%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
Z exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.00 and at a high of 88.54.
Follow Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
87.00 88.54
Year Range
57.40 91.93
- Previous Close
- 87.12
- Open
- 87.11
- Bid
- 88.25
- Ask
- 88.55
- Low
- 87.00
- High
- 88.54
- Volume
- 2.684 K
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 6.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.78%
- Year Change
- 37.65%
