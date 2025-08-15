Währungen / Z
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock
89.98 USD 0.34 (0.38%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von Z hat sich für heute um -0.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 88.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 91.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
88.95 91.13
Jahresspanne
57.40 93.88
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 90.32
- Eröffnung
- 90.20
- Bid
- 89.98
- Ask
- 90.28
- Tief
- 88.95
- Hoch
- 91.13
- Volumen
- 5.803 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 31.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 40.35%
