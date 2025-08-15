KurseKategorien
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock

89.98 USD 0.34 (0.38%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von Z hat sich für heute um -0.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 88.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 91.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
88.95 91.13
Jahresspanne
57.40 93.88
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
90.32
Eröffnung
90.20
Bid
89.98
Ask
90.28
Tief
88.95
Hoch
91.13
Volumen
5.803 K
Tagesänderung
-0.38%
Monatsänderung
9.07%
6-Monatsänderung
31.30%
Jahresänderung
40.35%
