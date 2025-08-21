Devises / Z
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock
86.74 USD 3.24 (3.60%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de Z a changé de -3.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 86.56 et à un maximum de 90.64.
Suivez la dynamique Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Z Nouvelles
- Upwork (UPWK) Surges 8.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Zillow relevé à "Outperform" par Bernstein grâce à sa croissance, ses locations et l’amélioration des marges
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Why Housing Stocks Are a Buy Today
- L’action de Zillow Group atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 92,08 USD
- L’action de Zillow Group atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 88,63 USD
- Zillow Group stock hits 52-week high at 92.08 USD
- Bernstein upgrades Zillow Group stock to Outperform on growth outlook
- Is Opendoor's Listing Strategy the Antidote to Volatile Sales?
- Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Zillow à la conférence Goldman Sachs : Poursuivre la vision d’une super application immobilière
- Zillow at Goldman Sachs Conference: Pursuing Housing Super App Vision
- AI software developer Replit raises $250 million at $3 billion valuation
- Incomes rose and poverty fell last year — so why do so many Americans feel ‘tapped out’?
- Zillow Group stock hits 52-week high at $89.42
- RBC Capital maintains Zillow Group stock rating, cites AI resilience
- Where Will Opendoor Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor at New 52-Week High on Retail Rally
- Opendoor's Agent-Led Platform Gains Traction: Can Margins Keep Up?
- Zillow Group to unwind capped call transactions, expects share and cash receipt
- Who can actually buy a house today? Meet the ‘elite’ buyers achieving the American dream.
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor Rallies Nearly 12% as Home Sales Spark Investor Optimism
- Homes are taking longer to sell, with more on the market than at any time since the pandemic
Range quotidien
86.56 90.64
Range Annuel
57.40 93.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 89.98
- Ouverture
- 90.64
- Bid
- 86.74
- Ask
- 87.04
- Plus Bas
- 86.56
- Plus Haut
- 90.64
- Volume
- 7.967 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.60%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 35.30%
20 septembre, samedi