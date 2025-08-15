货币 / Z
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock
91.85 USD 3.30 (3.73%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日Z汇率已更改3.73%。当日，交易品种以低点91.00和高点93.45进行交易。
关注Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
Z新闻
- Zillow集团股价触及52周高点92.08美元
- Zillow Group stock hits 52-week high at 92.08 USD
- 伯恩斯坦上调Zillow Group股票评级至"跑赢大盘"，看好增长前景
- Is Opendoor's Listing Strategy the Antidote to Volatile Sales?
- Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- 高盛会议上Zillow展示住房超级应用愿景
- AI software developer Replit raises $250 million at $3 billion valuation
- Incomes rose and poverty fell last year — so why do so many Americans feel ‘tapped out’?
- Zillow Group stock hits 52-week high at $89.42
- RBC Capital maintains Zillow Group stock rating, cites AI resilience
- Where Will Opendoor Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor at New 52-Week High on Retail Rally
- Opendoor's Agent-Led Platform Gains Traction: Can Margins Keep Up?
- Zillow Group to unwind capped call transactions, expects share and cash receipt
- Who can actually buy a house today? Meet the ‘elite’ buyers achieving the American dream.
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor Rallies Nearly 12% as Home Sales Spark Investor Optimism
- Homes are taking longer to sell, with more on the market than at any time since the pandemic
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor Technologies Stock Pulls Back After Last Week's Rally
- Zillow: Rentals Are Massively Expanding The Company’s Addressable Market (NASDAQ:Z)
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
日范围
91.00 93.45
年范围
57.40 93.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 88.55
- 开盘价
- 91.00
- 卖价
- 91.85
- 买价
- 92.15
- 最低价
- 91.00
- 最高价
- 93.45
- 交易量
- 3.443 K
- 日变化
- 3.73%
- 月变化
- 11.33%
- 6个月变化
- 34.03%
- 年变化
- 43.27%
