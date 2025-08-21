Valute / Z
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock
86.74 USD 3.24 (3.60%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio Z ha avuto una variazione del -3.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.56 e ad un massimo di 90.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Z News
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.56 90.64
Intervallo Annuale
57.40 93.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.98
- Apertura
- 90.64
- Bid
- 86.74
- Ask
- 87.04
- Minimo
- 86.56
- Massimo
- 90.64
- Volume
- 7.967 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.30%
20 settembre, sabato