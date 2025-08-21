QuotazioniSezioni
Z: Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock

86.74 USD 3.24 (3.60%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio Z ha avuto una variazione del -3.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.56 e ad un massimo di 90.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Zillow Group Inc - Class C Capital Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.56 90.64
Intervallo Annuale
57.40 93.88
Chiusura Precedente
89.98
Apertura
90.64
Bid
86.74
Ask
87.04
Minimo
86.56
Massimo
90.64
Volume
7.967 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.60%
Variazione Mensile
5.14%
Variazione Semestrale
26.57%
Variazione Annuale
35.30%
20 settembre, sabato