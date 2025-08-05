通貨 / WRBY
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A
28.34 USD 1.59 (5.94%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WRBYの今日の為替レートは、5.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.11の安値と28.39の高値で取引されました。
Warby Parker Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
27.11 28.39
1年のレンジ
13.63 28.68
- 以前の終値
- 26.75
- 始値
- 27.17
- 買値
- 28.34
- 買値
- 28.64
- 安値
- 27.11
- 高値
- 28.39
- 出来高
- 3.231 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 55.46%
- 1年の変化
- 74.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K