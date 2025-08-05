クォートセクション
通貨 / WRBY
株に戻る

WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A

28.34 USD 1.59 (5.94%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WRBYの今日の為替レートは、5.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.11の安値と28.39の高値で取引されました。

Warby Parker Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WRBY News

1日のレンジ
27.11 28.39
1年のレンジ
13.63 28.68
以前の終値
26.75
始値
27.17
買値
28.34
買値
28.64
安値
27.11
高値
28.39
出来高
3.231 K
1日の変化
5.94%
1ヶ月の変化
10.62%
6ヶ月の変化
55.46%
1年の変化
74.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K