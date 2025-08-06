CotationsSections
Devises / WRBY
Retour à Actions

WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A

28.49 USD 0.15 (0.53%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WRBY a changé de 0.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.69 et à un maximum de 28.60.

Suivez la dynamique Warby Parker Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WRBY Nouvelles

Range quotidien
27.69 28.60
Range Annuel
13.63 28.68
Clôture Précédente
28.34
Ouverture
28.17
Bid
28.49
Ask
28.79
Plus Bas
27.69
Plus Haut
28.60
Volume
1.759 K
Changement quotidien
0.53%
Changement Mensuel
11.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
56.28%
Changement Annuel
75.11%
20 septembre, samedi