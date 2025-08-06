Divisas / WRBY
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A
26.75 USD 0.40 (1.47%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WRBY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Warby Parker Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
26.41 27.57
Rango anual
13.63 28.68
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.15
- Open
- 27.45
- Bid
- 26.75
- Ask
- 27.05
- Low
- 26.41
- High
- 27.57
- Volumen
- 3.554 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.47%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.41%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 46.74%
- Cambio anual
- 64.41%
