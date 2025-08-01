货币 / WRBY
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A
27.15 USD 0.79 (3.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WRBY汇率已更改3.00%。当日，交易品种以低点26.18和高点27.16进行交易。
关注Warby Parker Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WRBY新闻
日范围
26.18 27.16
年范围
13.63 28.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.36
- 开盘价
- 26.18
- 卖价
- 27.15
- 买价
- 27.45
- 最低价
- 26.18
- 最高价
- 27.16
- 交易量
- 2.010 K
- 日变化
- 3.00%
- 月变化
- 5.97%
- 6个月变化
- 48.93%
- 年变化
- 66.87%
