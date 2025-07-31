Currencies / WRBY
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A
26.96 USD 0.60 (2.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRBY exchange rate has changed by 2.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.18 and at a high of 27.09.
Follow Warby Parker Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WRBY News
- Warby Parker (WRBY) director Cutler sells $936k in shares
- Warby Parker CFO Steven Miller to join Monumental Sports & Entertainment
- Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing
- Warby Parker at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Integration
- Eyewear giant Warby Parker has a huge new sports partnership
- It's Still Early For National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE)
- Evercore ISI initiates tactical calls on BJ’s, Target and Lowe’s ahead of earnings
- Warby Parker (WRBY) director Briggs sells $141k in shares
- Warby Parker CEO Blumenthal sells $1.25 million in shares
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Warby Parker stock
- How is AI impacting retail employment?
- Stifel raises Warby Parker stock price target to $22 on improved outlook
- Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Warby Parker Shares Slip After Giving Up Early Gains Despite Strong Q2 Results and Raised Outlook - Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)
- Warby Parker stock price target raised to $28 by BTIG on Q2 beat
- Warby Parker Q2 2025 slides: 14% revenue growth, raises full-year outlook
- Warby Parker stock hits 52-week high at 29.32 USD
- Compared to Estimates, Warby Parker (WRBY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Warby Parker shares soar 11% as revenue growth tops expectations
- National Vision (EYE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Adeia Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips to $85.7M while maintaining full-year outlook
- Newell Brands (NWL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Clorox (CLX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Daily Range
26.18 27.09
Year Range
13.63 28.68
- Previous Close
- 26.36
- Open
- 26.18
- Bid
- 26.96
- Ask
- 27.26
- Low
- 26.18
- High
- 27.09
- Volume
- 1.168 K
- Daily Change
- 2.28%
- Month Change
- 5.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.89%
- Year Change
- 65.70%
