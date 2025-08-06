QuotazioniSezioni
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A

28.49 USD 0.15 (0.53%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WRBY ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.69 e ad un massimo di 28.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Warby Parker Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.69 28.60
Intervallo Annuale
13.63 28.68
Chiusura Precedente
28.34
Apertura
28.17
Bid
28.49
Ask
28.79
Minimo
27.69
Massimo
28.60
Volume
1.759 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.53%
Variazione Mensile
11.20%
Variazione Semestrale
56.28%
Variazione Annuale
75.11%
20 settembre, sabato