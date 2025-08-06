Valute / WRBY
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A
28.49 USD 0.15 (0.53%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WRBY ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.69 e ad un massimo di 28.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Warby Parker Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.69 28.60
Intervallo Annuale
13.63 28.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.34
- Apertura
- 28.17
- Bid
- 28.49
- Ask
- 28.79
- Minimo
- 27.69
- Massimo
- 28.60
- Volume
- 1.759 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 56.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 75.11%
20 settembre, sabato