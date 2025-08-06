통화 / WRBY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WRBY: Warby Parker Inc Class A
28.49 USD 0.15 (0.53%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WRBY 환율이 오늘 0.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.69이고 고가는 28.60이었습니다.
Warby Parker Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WRBY News
- Oddity Tech: AI In Beauty, At A Tech Valuation (NASDAQ:ODD)
- Meta’s new $800 smart glasses with display likely to take center stage at Connect event
- 워비파커(WRBY) 이사 Cutler, 93만 6천 달러 상당 주식 매도
- Warby Parker (WRBY) director Cutler sells $936k in shares
- Warby Parker CFO Steven Miller to join Monumental Sports & Entertainment
- Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing
- Warby Parker at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Integration
- Eyewear giant Warby Parker has a huge new sports partnership
- It's Still Early For National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE)
- Evercore ISI initiates tactical calls on BJ’s, Target and Lowe’s ahead of earnings
- Warby Parker (WRBY) director Briggs sells $141k in shares
- Warby Parker CEO Blumenthal sells $1.25 million in shares
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Warby Parker stock
- How is AI impacting retail employment?
- Stifel raises Warby Parker stock price target to $22 on improved outlook
- Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Warby Parker Shares Slip After Giving Up Early Gains Despite Strong Q2 Results and Raised Outlook - Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)
- Warby Parker stock price target raised to $28 by BTIG on Q2 beat
- Warby Parker Q2 2025 slides: 14% revenue growth, raises full-year outlook
- Warby Parker stock hits 52-week high at 29.32 USD
- Compared to Estimates, Warby Parker (WRBY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Warby Parker shares soar 11% as revenue growth tops expectations
- National Vision (EYE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
일일 변동 비율
27.69 28.60
년간 변동
13.63 28.68
- 이전 종가
- 28.34
- 시가
- 28.17
- Bid
- 28.49
- Ask
- 28.79
- 저가
- 27.69
- 고가
- 28.60
- 볼륨
- 1.759 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.53%
- 월 변동
- 11.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 56.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 75.11%
20 9월, 토요일