VRTS: Virtus Investment Partners Inc
194.17 USD 2.77 (1.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VRTSの今日の為替レートは、1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり192.36の安値と194.72の高値で取引されました。
Virtus Investment Partners Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
192.36 194.72
1年のレンジ
142.18 250.99
- 以前の終値
- 191.40
- 始値
- 193.86
- 買値
- 194.17
- 買値
- 194.47
- 安値
- 192.36
- 高値
- 194.72
- 出来高
- 79
- 1日の変化
- 1.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.21%
- 1年の変化
- -5.74%
