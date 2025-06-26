クォートセクション
通貨 / VRTS
VRTS: Virtus Investment Partners Inc

194.17 USD 2.77 (1.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VRTSの今日の為替レートは、1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり192.36の安値と194.72の高値で取引されました。

Virtus Investment Partners Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
192.36 194.72
1年のレンジ
142.18 250.99
以前の終値
191.40
始値
193.86
買値
194.17
買値
194.47
安値
192.36
高値
194.72
出来高
79
1日の変化
1.45%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.00%
6ヶ月の変化
12.21%
1年の変化
-5.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K