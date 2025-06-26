QuotesSections
VRTS: Virtus Investment Partners Inc

193.03 USD 2.08 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VRTS exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 191.12 and at a high of 195.38.

Follow Virtus Investment Partners Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
191.12 195.38
Year Range
142.18 250.99
Previous Close
195.11
Open
192.32
Bid
193.03
Ask
193.33
Low
191.12
High
195.38
Volume
48
Daily Change
-1.07%
Month Change
-2.57%
6 Months Change
11.55%
Year Change
-6.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%