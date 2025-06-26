Currencies / VRTS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VRTS: Virtus Investment Partners Inc
193.03 USD 2.08 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRTS exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 191.12 and at a high of 195.38.
Follow Virtus Investment Partners Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRTS News
- U.S. Bancorp Rewards Shareholders With 4% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- TriCo Bancshares Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Stock Yards Reward Shareholders With 3.2% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- M&T Bank Rewards Shareholders, Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%
- Virtus Investment Rewards Shareholders With a 6.7% Dividend Hike
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Virtus Investment's July AUM Inches Up Sequentially on Net Inflows
- Earnings call transcript: Virtus Investment Partners beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Virtus Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $6.25 despite continued outflows
- Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Virtus Investment Partners beats Q2 estimates as adjusted EPS rises
- Virtus earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Charter, HCA, Aon lead earnings reports for Friday
- MSCI (MSCI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- SCHD ETF News, 7/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- SCHD ETF News, 7/18/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 7/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 7/14/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Virtus Investment Partners reports $170.7 billion in AUM for Q2 2025
- Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution “ Section 19(a) Notice
- Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution “ Section 19(a) Notice
- Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution “ Section 19(a) Notice
Daily Range
191.12 195.38
Year Range
142.18 250.99
- Previous Close
- 195.11
- Open
- 192.32
- Bid
- 193.03
- Ask
- 193.33
- Low
- 191.12
- High
- 195.38
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -2.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.55%
- Year Change
- -6.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%