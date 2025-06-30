通貨 / VOR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VOR: Vor Biopharma Inc
1.52 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VORの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.46の安値と1.56の高値で取引されました。
Vor Biopharma Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOR News
- Vor Biopharma社の大株主が688万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Vor Biopharma ten percent owner sells $688k in shares
- Vor Bio、重症筋無力症に対するテリタシセプトの第3相データを発表予定
- Vor Bio to present phase 3 data on telitacicept for myasthenia gravis
- Vor Biopharma社、木曜日から1対20の株式併合を発表
- Vor Biopharma (VOR)の10%所有者が2.46百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Vor Biopharma (VOR) 10% owners sell $2.46 million in stock
- Vor Biopharma (VOR) 10% owners sell shares worth $2.77 million
- FDA Reduces Monitoring For Kidney Patients On Travere's Filspari" - Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)
- What's Going On With Vor Bio Stock Wednesday? - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Vor Biopharma announces board changes with three resignations and new appointment
- Vor Biopharma stock rises after collaborator’s IgAN drug hits endpoint
- Vor Biopharma shareholders approve equity plan changes and reverse stock split authorization
- Vor Bio’s telitacicept meets primary endpoint in IgA nephropathy trial
- Vor Biopharma: Chinese Win Sets Direction, Still Much Uncertainty
- Vor Bio Rallies On Strong Data For Autoimmune Drug Candidate - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Vor Bio appoints two industry veterans to its board of directors
- Vor Bio appoints Qing Zuraw as chief development officer
- Vor Bio appoints Sandy Mahatme as CFO and CBO
- Vor Biopharma: Not So Sure About This Surge, And Do Mind The Warrants
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- Vor Biopharma's RemeGen Deal Paves Way For Multi-Billion Dollar Autoimmune Market - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- This Oracle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Vor Biopharma stock rating upgraded to Buy by H.C. Wainwright on telitacicept deal
1日のレンジ
1.46 1.56
1年のレンジ
0.13 3.29
- 以前の終値
- 1.52
- 始値
- 1.55
- 買値
- 1.52
- 買値
- 1.82
- 安値
- 1.46
- 高値
- 1.56
- 出来高
- 5.716 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -23.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 111.11%
- 1年の変化
- 105.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K