货币 / VOR
VOR: Vor Biopharma Inc
1.51 USD 0.06 (3.82%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VOR汇率已更改-3.82%。当日，交易品种以低点1.48和高点1.64进行交易。
关注Vor Biopharma Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VOR新闻
- Vor Biopharma宣布周四生效的1比20反向拆股
- Vor Biopharma (VOR) 10%持股股东出售价值246万美元股票
- Vor Biopharma (VOR) 10% owners sell shares worth $2.77 million
- FDA Reduces Monitoring For Kidney Patients On Travere's Filspari" - Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)
- What's Going On With Vor Bio Stock Wednesday? - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Vor Biopharma announces board changes with three resignations and new appointment
- Vor Biopharma stock rises after collaborator’s IgAN drug hits endpoint
- Vor Biopharma shareholders approve equity plan changes and reverse stock split authorization
- Vor Bio’s telitacicept meets primary endpoint in IgA nephropathy trial
- Vor Biopharma: Chinese Win Sets Direction, Still Much Uncertainty
- Vor Bio Rallies On Strong Data For Autoimmune Drug Candidate - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Vor Bio appoints two industry veterans to its board of directors
- Vor Bio appoints Qing Zuraw as chief development officer
- Vor Bio appoints Sandy Mahatme as CFO and CBO
- Vor Biopharma: Not So Sure About This Surge, And Do Mind The Warrants
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- Vor Biopharma's RemeGen Deal Paves Way For Multi-Billion Dollar Autoimmune Market - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- This Oracle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Vor Biopharma stock rating upgraded to Buy by H.C. Wainwright on telitacicept deal
- Why This Biotech Stock Just Doubled In A Single Day - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Dow Surges 200 Points; US GDP Contracts 0.5% - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- Vor Biopharma stock soars after licensing deal for autoimmune therapy
- Stifel maintains hold rating on Vor Biopharma stock amid strategic shift
日范围
1.48 1.64
年范围
0.13 3.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.57
- 开盘价
- 1.55
- 卖价
- 1.51
- 买价
- 1.81
- 最低价
- 1.48
- 最高价
- 1.64
- 交易量
- 2.936 K
- 日变化
- -3.82%
- 月变化
- -23.74%
- 6个月变化
- 109.72%
- 年变化
- 104.05%
