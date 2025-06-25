Currencies / VOR
VOR: Vor Biopharma Inc
1.57 USD 0.03 (1.88%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VOR exchange rate has changed by -1.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.51 and at a high of 1.62.
Follow Vor Biopharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOR News
- Vor Biopharma (VOR) 10% owners sell $2.46 million in stock
- Vor Biopharma (VOR) 10% owners sell shares worth $2.77 million
- FDA Reduces Monitoring For Kidney Patients On Travere's Filspari" - Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)
- What's Going On With Vor Bio Stock Wednesday? - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Vor Biopharma announces board changes with three resignations and new appointment
- Vor Biopharma stock rises after collaborator’s IgAN drug hits endpoint
- Vor Biopharma shareholders approve equity plan changes and reverse stock split authorization
- Vor Bio’s telitacicept meets primary endpoint in IgA nephropathy trial
- Vor Biopharma: Chinese Win Sets Direction, Still Much Uncertainty
- Vor Bio Rallies On Strong Data For Autoimmune Drug Candidate - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Vor Bio appoints two industry veterans to its board of directors
- Vor Bio appoints Qing Zuraw as chief development officer
- Vor Bio appoints Sandy Mahatme as CFO and CBO
- Vor Biopharma: Not So Sure About This Surge, And Do Mind The Warrants
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- Vor Biopharma's RemeGen Deal Paves Way For Multi-Billion Dollar Autoimmune Market - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- This Oracle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Vor Biopharma stock rating upgraded to Buy by H.C. Wainwright on telitacicept deal
- Why This Biotech Stock Just Doubled In A Single Day - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- Dow Surges 200 Points; US GDP Contracts 0.5% - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- Vor Biopharma stock soars after licensing deal for autoimmune therapy
- Stifel maintains hold rating on Vor Biopharma stock amid strategic shift
- Vor Bio secures global rights to RemeGen autoimmune drug with $175M funding
- Vor Bio secures $175 million in private placement financing
Daily Range
1.51 1.62
Year Range
0.13 3.29
- Previous Close
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.57
- Ask
- 1.87
- Low
- 1.51
- High
- 1.62
- Volume
- 3.264 K
- Daily Change
- -1.88%
- Month Change
- -20.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 118.06%
- Year Change
- 112.16%
