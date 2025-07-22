クォートセクション
通貨 / VMI
株に戻る

VMI: Valmont Industries Inc

379.34 USD 6.74 (1.81%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VMIの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり372.45の安値と380.41の高値で取引されました。

Valmont Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VMI News

1日のレンジ
372.45 380.41
1年のレンジ
250.07 388.45
以前の終値
372.60
始値
373.09
買値
379.34
買値
379.64
安値
372.45
高値
380.41
出来高
168
1日の変化
1.81%
1ヶ月の変化
4.55%
6ヶ月の変化
32.99%
1年の変化
31.10%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K