VMI: Valmont Industries Inc
379.34 USD 6.74 (1.81%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VMIの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり372.45の安値と380.41の高値で取引されました。
Valmont Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VMI News
1日のレンジ
372.45 380.41
1年のレンジ
250.07 388.45
- 以前の終値
- 372.60
- 始値
- 373.09
- 買値
- 379.34
- 買値
- 379.64
- 安値
- 372.45
- 高値
- 380.41
- 出来高
- 168
- 1日の変化
- 1.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.99%
- 1年の変化
- 31.10%
