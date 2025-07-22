KurseKategorien
VMI: Valmont Industries Inc

379.34 USD 6.74 (1.81%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VMI hat sich für heute um 1.81% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 372.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 380.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Valmont Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
372.45 380.41
Jahresspanne
250.07 388.45
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
372.60
Eröffnung
373.09
Bid
379.34
Ask
379.64
Tief
372.45
Hoch
380.41
Volumen
168
Tagesänderung
1.81%
Monatsänderung
4.55%
6-Monatsänderung
32.99%
Jahresänderung
31.10%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K