VMI: Valmont Industries Inc
379.34 USD 6.74 (1.81%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VMI hat sich für heute um 1.81% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 372.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 380.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Valmont Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
372.45 380.41
Jahresspanne
250.07 388.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 372.60
- Eröffnung
- 373.09
- Bid
- 379.34
- Ask
- 379.64
- Tief
- 372.45
- Hoch
- 380.41
- Volumen
- 168
- Tagesänderung
- 1.81%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.99%
- Jahresänderung
- 31.10%
