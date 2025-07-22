Divisas / VMI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
VMI: Valmont Industries Inc
372.60 USD 1.33 (0.36%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VMI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 371.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 380.43.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Valmont Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMI News
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Las acciones de Valmont Industries alcanzan máximos históricos a 384,84 dólares
- Acciones de Valmont Industries alcanzan un máximo histórico a $384.84
- Valmont Industries stock reaches all-time high at $384.84
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Valmont Industries stock, maintains $400 price target
- Why Is Valmont (VMI) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Valmont Industries (VMI) is a Great Choice
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Valmont Industries stock hits all-time high at 379.25 USD
- Valmont Industries: Multi-Year Growth Catalysts And Attractive Valuation (NYSE:VMI)
- Valmont Industries declares $0.68 quarterly dividend
- Mobileye Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised
- Gentex Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Valmont Industries (VMI) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Valmont Industries (VMI) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Valmont Beats Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates, Raises EPS Outlook
- Implied Volatility Surging for Valmont Industries Stock Options
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Valmont Industries stock, maintains $400 price target
- Valmont Industries price target raised to $400 from $325 at DA Davidson
- Valmont Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VMI)
- Earnings call transcript: Valmont Industries beats Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valmont (VMI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Rango diario
371.88 380.43
Rango anual
250.07 388.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 373.93
- Open
- 371.95
- Bid
- 372.60
- Ask
- 372.90
- Low
- 371.88
- High
- 380.43
- Volumen
- 139
- Cambio diario
- -0.36%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.63%
- Cambio anual
- 28.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B