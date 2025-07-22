CotizacionesSecciones
VMI: Valmont Industries Inc

372.60 USD 1.33 (0.36%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VMI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 371.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 380.43.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Valmont Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
371.88 380.43
Rango anual
250.07 388.45
Cierres anteriores
373.93
Open
371.95
Bid
372.60
Ask
372.90
Low
371.88
High
380.43
Volumen
139
Cambio diario
-0.36%
Cambio mensual
2.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
30.63%
Cambio anual
28.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B