VMI: Valmont Industries Inc

373.72 USD 4.07 (1.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VMI exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 371.66 and at a high of 381.32.

Follow Valmont Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
371.66 381.32
Year Range
250.07 388.45
Previous Close
377.79
Open
378.19
Bid
373.72
Ask
374.02
Low
371.66
High
381.32
Volume
144
Daily Change
-1.08%
Month Change
3.00%
6 Months Change
31.02%
Year Change
29.15%
