VMI: Valmont Industries Inc
373.72 USD 4.07 (1.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VMI exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 371.66 and at a high of 381.32.
Follow Valmont Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Valmont Industries stock reaches all-time high at $384.84
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Valmont Industries stock, maintains $400 price target
- Why Is Valmont (VMI) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Valmont Industries (VMI) is a Great Choice
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Valmont Industries stock hits all-time high at 379.25 USD
- Valmont Industries: Multi-Year Growth Catalysts And Attractive Valuation (NYSE:VMI)
- Valmont Industries declares $0.68 quarterly dividend
- Mobileye Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised
- Gentex Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Valmont Industries (VMI) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Valmont Industries (VMI) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Valmont Beats Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates, Raises EPS Outlook
- Implied Volatility Surging for Valmont Industries Stock Options
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Valmont Industries stock, maintains $400 price target
- Valmont Industries price target raised to $400 from $325 at DA Davidson
- Valmont Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VMI)
- Earnings call transcript: Valmont Industries beats Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valmont (VMI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Valmont Industries rises as Q2 earnings beat estimates, raises guidance
- Valmont Industries (VMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Daily Range
371.66 381.32
Year Range
250.07 388.45
- Previous Close
- 377.79
- Open
- 378.19
- Bid
- 373.72
- Ask
- 374.02
- Low
- 371.66
- High
- 381.32
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- 3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.02%
- Year Change
- 29.15%
