通貨 / ULTA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ULTA: Ulta Beauty Inc
534.81 USD 6.01 (1.14%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ULTAの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり529.58の安値と538.38の高値で取引されました。
Ulta Beauty Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULTA News
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- Ulta Beauty: Uber-Sephora Deal Is A Big Threat (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:ULTA)
- Ulta Beauty at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Ulta Beauty stock with $625 price target
- Piper Sandler reaffirms Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty stock at $590
- ULTA Launches Stores in Mexico, On Track With International Growth
- Ulta targets wellness growth as consumers spend on beauty
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as Gap, Old Navy look to expand into cosmetics
- Piper Sandler bullish on elf and Ulta as beauty sector stabilizes
- Ulta Beauty opens first stores in Mexico, marking international debut
- 2 Top Beauty Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- TD Cowen highlights 5 retail turnaround stories amid shifting consumer behavior
- Ulta Beauty stock hits 52-week high at $538.68
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%
- Ulta Beauty Delivers Strong Quarter, Investors Brush Off The Glow - Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
- Alibaba, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Ulta Stock Is Down amid Cautious Guidance, but Analysts Remain Positive - TipRanks.com
- Ulta Beauty Stock Climbs After Q2 EPS Crushes Estimates and Guidance Jumps
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Morgan Stanley ups price targets on retail stocks on solid sales growth
1日のレンジ
529.58 538.38
1年のレンジ
309.01 539.00
- 以前の終値
- 528.80
- 始値
- 532.14
- 買値
- 534.81
- 買値
- 535.11
- 安値
- 529.58
- 高値
- 538.38
- 出来高
- 855
- 1日の変化
- 1.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.86%
- 1年の変化
- 38.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K