クォートセクション
通貨 / ULTA
株に戻る

ULTA: Ulta Beauty Inc

534.81 USD 6.01 (1.14%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ULTAの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり529.58の安値と538.38の高値で取引されました。

Ulta Beauty Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ULTA News

1日のレンジ
529.58 538.38
1年のレンジ
309.01 539.00
以前の終値
528.80
始値
532.14
買値
534.81
買値
535.11
安値
529.58
高値
538.38
出来高
855
1日の変化
1.14%
1ヶ月の変化
8.86%
6ヶ月の変化
41.86%
1年の変化
38.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K