QuotesSections
Currencies / ULTA
Back to US Stock Market

ULTA: Ulta Beauty Inc

516.77 USD 9.31 (1.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ULTA exchange rate has changed by -1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 516.77 and at a high of 520.00.

Follow Ulta Beauty Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ULTA News

Daily Range
516.77 520.00
Year Range
309.01 539.00
Previous Close
526.08
Open
518.23
Bid
516.77
Ask
517.07
Low
516.77
High
520.00
Volume
88
Daily Change
-1.77%
Month Change
5.19%
6 Months Change
37.07%
Year Change
33.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%