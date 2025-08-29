Currencies / ULTA
ULTA: Ulta Beauty Inc
516.77 USD 9.31 (1.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ULTA exchange rate has changed by -1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 516.77 and at a high of 520.00.
Follow Ulta Beauty Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ULTA News
Daily Range
516.77 520.00
Year Range
309.01 539.00
- Previous Close
- 526.08
- Open
- 518.23
- Bid
- 516.77
- Ask
- 517.07
- Low
- 516.77
- High
- 520.00
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- -1.77%
- Month Change
- 5.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.07%
- Year Change
- 33.88%
