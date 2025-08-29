Valute / ULTA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ULTA: Ulta Beauty Inc
521.47 USD 13.34 (2.49%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ULTA ha avuto una variazione del -2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 519.21 e ad un massimo di 534.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Ulta Beauty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULTA News
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- Ulta Beauty: Uber-Sephora Deal Is A Big Threat (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:ULTA)
- Ulta Beauty at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Ulta Beauty stock with $625 price target
- Piper Sandler reaffirms Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty stock at $590
- ULTA Launches Stores in Mexico, On Track With International Growth
- Ulta targets wellness growth as consumers spend on beauty
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as Gap, Old Navy look to expand into cosmetics
- Piper Sandler bullish on elf and Ulta as beauty sector stabilizes
- Ulta Beauty opens first stores in Mexico, marking international debut
- 2 Top Beauty Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- TD Cowen highlights 5 retail turnaround stories amid shifting consumer behavior
- Ulta Beauty stock hits 52-week high at $538.68
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%
- Ulta Beauty Delivers Strong Quarter, Investors Brush Off The Glow - Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
- Alibaba, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Ulta Stock Is Down amid Cautious Guidance, but Analysts Remain Positive - TipRanks.com
- Ulta Beauty Stock Climbs After Q2 EPS Crushes Estimates and Guidance Jumps
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Morgan Stanley ups price targets on retail stocks on solid sales growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
519.21 534.66
Intervallo Annuale
309.01 539.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 534.81
- Apertura
- 534.62
- Bid
- 521.47
- Ask
- 521.77
- Minimo
- 519.21
- Massimo
- 534.66
- Volume
- 1.698 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.10%
20 settembre, sabato