ULTA: Ulta Beauty Inc

521.47 USD 13.34 (2.49%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ULTA ha avuto una variazione del -2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 519.21 e ad un massimo di 534.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Ulta Beauty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
519.21 534.66
Intervallo Annuale
309.01 539.00
Chiusura Precedente
534.81
Apertura
534.62
Bid
521.47
Ask
521.77
Minimo
519.21
Massimo
534.66
Volume
1.698 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.49%
Variazione Mensile
6.15%
Variazione Semestrale
38.32%
Variazione Annuale
35.10%
