通貨 / UBFO
UBFO: United Security Bancshares - Common Stock
9.70 USD 0.34 (3.63%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UBFOの今日の為替レートは、3.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.58の安値と9.70の高値で取引されました。
United Security Bancshares - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UBFO News
- Zacks Initiates Coverage of UBFO With Neutral Recommendation
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Gill Jagroop buys $465k in United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- united security bancshares appoints new auditor after merger
- United Security Bancshares reports annual meeting outcomes
- United Security Bancshares reports executive retirement
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
1日のレンジ
9.58 9.70
1年のレンジ
7.32 10.50
- 以前の終値
- 9.36
- 始値
- 9.58
- 買値
- 9.70
- 買値
- 10.00
- 安値
- 9.58
- 高値
- 9.70
- 出来高
- 41
- 1日の変化
- 3.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.50%
- 1年の変化
- 11.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K