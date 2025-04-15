Currencies / UBFO
UBFO: United Security Bancshares - Common Stock
9.35 USD 0.02 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UBFO exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.27 and at a high of 9.36.
Follow United Security Bancshares - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UBFO News
- Zacks Initiates Coverage of UBFO With Neutral Recommendation
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Gill Jagroop buys $465k in United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- united security bancshares appoints new auditor after merger
- United Security Bancshares reports annual meeting outcomes
- United Security Bancshares reports executive retirement
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Daily Range
9.27 9.36
Year Range
7.32 10.50
- Previous Close
- 9.33
- Open
- 9.33
- Bid
- 9.35
- Ask
- 9.65
- Low
- 9.27
- High
- 9.36
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- -1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.59%
- Year Change
- 7.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%