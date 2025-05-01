クォートセクション
通貨 / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

69.21 USD 1.02 (1.50%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TMHCの今日の為替レートは、1.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.79の安値と69.34の高値で取引されました。

Taylor Morrison Home Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
67.79 69.34
1年のレンジ
51.90 75.49
以前の終値
68.19
始値
68.29
買値
69.21
買値
69.51
安値
67.79
高値
69.34
出来高
2.164 K
1日の変化
1.50%
1ヶ月の変化
4.39%
6ヶ月の変化
14.81%
1年の変化
-1.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K