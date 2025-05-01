通貨 / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
69.21 USD 1.02 (1.50%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TMHCの今日の為替レートは、1.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.79の安値と69.34の高値で取引されました。
Taylor Morrison Home Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
67.79 69.34
1年のレンジ
51.90 75.49
- 以前の終値
- 68.19
- 始値
- 68.29
- 買値
- 69.21
- 買値
- 69.51
- 安値
- 67.79
- 高値
- 69.34
- 出来高
- 2.164 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.81%
- 1年の変化
- -1.98%
