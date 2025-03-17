Währungen / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
69.21 USD 1.02 (1.50%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TMHC hat sich für heute um 1.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 69.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Taylor Morrison Home Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
67.79 69.34
Jahresspanne
51.90 75.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 68.19
- Eröffnung
- 68.29
- Bid
- 69.21
- Ask
- 69.51
- Tief
- 67.79
- Hoch
- 69.34
- Volumen
- 2.164 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.50%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.81%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K