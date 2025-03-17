KurseKategorien
Währungen / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

69.21 USD 1.02 (1.50%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TMHC hat sich für heute um 1.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 69.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Taylor Morrison Home Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
67.79 69.34
Jahresspanne
51.90 75.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
68.19
Eröffnung
68.29
Bid
69.21
Ask
69.51
Tief
67.79
Hoch
69.34
Volumen
2.164 K
Tagesänderung
1.50%
Monatsänderung
4.39%
6-Monatsänderung
14.81%
Jahresänderung
-1.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K