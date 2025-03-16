QuotesSections
Currencies / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

68.16 USD 0.58 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TMHC exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.14 and at a high of 68.85.

Follow Taylor Morrison Home Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
67.14 68.85
Year Range
51.90 75.49
Previous Close
68.74
Open
68.79
Bid
68.16
Ask
68.46
Low
67.14
High
68.85
Volume
1.354 K
Daily Change
-0.84%
Month Change
2.81%
6 Months Change
13.07%
Year Change
-3.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%