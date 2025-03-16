Currencies / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
68.16 USD 0.58 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TMHC exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.14 and at a high of 68.85.
Follow Taylor Morrison Home Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TMHC News
- Stock Market Today: Dow Soars 900 Points As Fed's Powell Raises Rate-Cut Hopes; Nvidia Earnings Loom (Live Coverage)
- Earnings call transcript: Taylor Morrison beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- This Homebuilder Stock Just Got A Rating Upgrade, But It's A Fixer-Upper. Here's Why.
- Millrose Properties Q2 2025 slides: net income jumps to $112.8M, expands beyond Lennar
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Taylor Morrison Home stock price target raised to $70 from $65 at Raymond James
- Taylor Morrison Home Tops Q2 Forecasts
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Taylor Morrison Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 2% but orders decline amid margin pressure
- This Williams-Sonoma Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)
- Compared to Estimates, Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Taylor Morrison beats Q2 expectations amid housing market challenges
- The Builder Bear To Bull Reversal: D.R. Horton And PulteGroup Lead The Charge
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Taylor Morrison (TMHC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Opportunities Following The End Of The Worst Seasonal Trade For Home Builders
- Taylor Morrison Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
- Taylor Morrison Home: Still Cheap, Even In Light Of Recent Challenges (NYSE:TMHC)
- Early Trendline Entries In Stock Charts Could Double Your Profit; Here's How
- Taylor Morrison shareholders elect directors, approve executive pay
- Taylor Morrison to Expand Esplanade Brand to the Las Vegas Market with New Community
- Home Builders Are Piling on Discounts as They Struggle to Entice Buyers
- On Nasdaq, I Prefer the Less-Famous Stocks
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation: Buying This Dip Makes Sense (NYSE:TMHC)
Daily Range
67.14 68.85
Year Range
51.90 75.49
- Previous Close
- 68.74
- Open
- 68.79
- Bid
- 68.16
- Ask
- 68.46
- Low
- 67.14
- High
- 68.85
- Volume
- 1.354 K
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.07%
- Year Change
- -3.47%
