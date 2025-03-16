货币 / TMHC
TMHC: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
68.23 USD 0.51 (0.74%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TMHC汇率已更改-0.74%。当日，交易品种以低点67.14和高点68.85进行交易。
关注Taylor Morrison Home Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TMHC新闻
日范围
67.14 68.85
年范围
51.90 75.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.74
- 开盘价
- 68.79
- 卖价
- 68.23
- 买价
- 68.53
- 最低价
- 67.14
- 最高价
- 68.85
- 交易量
- 2.369 K
- 日变化
- -0.74%
- 月变化
- 2.91%
- 6个月变化
- 13.19%
- 年变化
- -3.37%
