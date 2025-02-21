通貨 / TMCWW
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant
0.8730 USD 0.0607 (7.47%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TMCWWの今日の為替レートは、7.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.7901の安値と0.9100の高値で取引されました。
TMC the metals company Inc - Warrantダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TMCWW News
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- TMC the metals company: Korea Zinc Investment Bolsters Profitability And Scale Potential
- TMC the metals company (TMC): Selling A Multi-Billion Dollar Promise Without A Permit
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's April 2025 New Analysts
- The Metals Company (TMC): These Are Not The Metals Trump Is Looking For
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of February 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of February 2025
1日のレンジ
0.7901 0.9100
1年のレンジ
0.0517 2.2894
- 以前の終値
- 0.8123
- 始値
- 0.8208
- 買値
- 0.8730
- 買値
- 0.8760
- 安値
- 0.7901
- 高値
- 0.9100
- 出来高
- 325
- 1日の変化
- 7.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 203.65%
- 1年の変化
- 1064.00%
