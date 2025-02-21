クォートセクション
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant

0.8730 USD 0.0607 (7.47%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TMCWWの今日の為替レートは、7.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.7901の安値と0.9100の高値で取引されました。

TMC the metals company Inc - Warrantダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.7901 0.9100
1年のレンジ
0.0517 2.2894
以前の終値
0.8123
始値
0.8208
買値
0.8730
買値
0.8760
安値
0.7901
高値
0.9100
出来高
325
1日の変化
7.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.70%
6ヶ月の変化
203.65%
1年の変化
1064.00%
