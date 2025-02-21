QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TMCWW
Tornare a Azioni

TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant

0.9002 USD 0.0272 (3.12%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TMCWW ha avuto una variazione del 3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.8500 e ad un massimo di 0.9700.

Segui le dinamiche di TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMCWW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.8500 0.9700
Intervallo Annuale
0.0517 2.2894
Chiusura Precedente
0.8730
Apertura
0.9500
Bid
0.9002
Ask
0.9032
Minimo
0.8500
Massimo
0.9700
Volume
440
Variazione giornaliera
3.12%
Variazione Mensile
-9.98%
Variazione Semestrale
213.11%
Variazione Annuale
1100.27%
21 settembre, domenica