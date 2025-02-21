Valute / TMCWW
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant
0.9002 USD 0.0272 (3.12%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TMCWW ha avuto una variazione del 3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.8500 e ad un massimo di 0.9700.
Segui le dinamiche di TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.8500 0.9700
Intervallo Annuale
0.0517 2.2894
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.8730
- Apertura
- 0.9500
- Bid
- 0.9002
- Ask
- 0.9032
- Minimo
- 0.8500
- Massimo
- 0.9700
- Volume
- 440
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 213.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1100.27%
21 settembre, domenica