TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant

0.8123 USD 0.0419 (4.91%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TMCWW de hoy ha cambiado un -4.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.8101, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.8800.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
0.8101 0.8800
Rango anual
0.0517 2.2894
Cierres anteriores
0.8542
Open
0.8101
Bid
0.8123
Ask
0.8153
Low
0.8101
High
0.8800
Volumen
180
Cambio diario
-4.91%
Cambio mensual
-18.77%
Cambio a 6 meses
182.54%
Cambio anual
983.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B