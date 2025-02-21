Divisas / TMCWW
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant
0.8123 USD 0.0419 (4.91%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TMCWW de hoy ha cambiado un -4.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.8101, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.8800.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
TMCWW News
Rango diario
0.8101 0.8800
Rango anual
0.0517 2.2894
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.8542
- Open
- 0.8101
- Bid
- 0.8123
- Ask
- 0.8153
- Low
- 0.8101
- High
- 0.8800
- Volumen
- 180
- Cambio diario
- -4.91%
- Cambio mensual
- -18.77%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 182.54%
- Cambio anual
- 983.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B