QuotesSections
Currencies / TMCWW
Back to US Stock Market

TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant

0.8542 USD 0.0332 (4.04%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TMCWW exchange rate has changed by 4.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.8332 and at a high of 1.0100.

Follow TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMCWW News

Daily Range
0.8332 1.0100
Year Range
0.0517 2.2894
Previous Close
0.8210
Open
0.9941
Bid
0.8542
Ask
0.8572
Low
0.8332
High
1.0100
Volume
249
Daily Change
4.04%
Month Change
-14.58%
6 Months Change
197.11%
Year Change
1038.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%