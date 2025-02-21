Currencies / TMCWW
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant
0.8542 USD 0.0332 (4.04%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TMCWW exchange rate has changed by 4.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.8332 and at a high of 1.0100.
Follow TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.8332 1.0100
Year Range
0.0517 2.2894
Previous Close
- 0.8210
Open
- 0.9941
Bid
- 0.8542
Ask
- 0.8572
Low
- 0.8332
High
- 1.0100
Volume
- 249
Daily Change
- 4.04%
Month Change
- -14.58%
6 Months Change
- 197.11%
Year Change
- 1038.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%