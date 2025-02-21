Devises / TMCWW
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant
0.9002 USD 0.0272 (3.12%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TMCWW a changé de 3.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.8500 et à un maximum de 0.9700.
Suivez la dynamique TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
0.8500 0.9700
Range Annuel
0.0517 2.2894
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.8730
- Ouverture
- 0.9500
- Bid
- 0.9002
- Ask
- 0.9032
- Plus Bas
- 0.8500
- Plus Haut
- 0.9700
- Volume
- 440
- Changement quotidien
- 3.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- -9.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 213.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 1100.27%
20 septembre, samedi