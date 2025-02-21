Währungen / TMCWW
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant
0.8603 USD 0.0127 (1.45%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TMCWW hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.8500 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.9500 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMCWW News
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- TMC the metals company: Korea Zinc Investment Bolsters Profitability And Scale Potential
- TMC the metals company (TMC): Selling A Multi-Billion Dollar Promise Without A Permit
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's April 2025 New Analysts
- The Metals Company (TMC): These Are Not The Metals Trump Is Looking For
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of February 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of February 2025
Tagesspanne
0.8500 0.9500
Jahresspanne
0.0517 2.2894
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.8730
- Eröffnung
- 0.9500
- Bid
- 0.8603
- Ask
- 0.8633
- Tief
- 0.8500
- Hoch
- 0.9500
- Volumen
- 56
- Tagesänderung
- -1.45%
- Monatsänderung
- -13.97%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 199.23%
- Jahresänderung
- 1047.07%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K