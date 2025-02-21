KurseKategorien
TMCWW: TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant

0.8603 USD 0.0127 (1.45%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TMCWW hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.8500 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.9500 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TMC the metals company Inc - Warrant-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
0.8500 0.9500
Jahresspanne
0.0517 2.2894
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
0.8730
Eröffnung
0.9500
Bid
0.8603
Ask
0.8633
Tief
0.8500
Hoch
0.9500
Volumen
56
Tagesänderung
-1.45%
Monatsänderung
-13.97%
6-Monatsänderung
199.23%
Jahresänderung
1047.07%
