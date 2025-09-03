通貨 / THC
THC: Tenet Healthcare Corporation
190.21 USD 6.75 (3.68%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
THCの今日の為替レートは、3.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり183.35の安値と190.96の高値で取引されました。
Tenet Healthcare Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
183.35 190.96
1年のレンジ
109.83 199.92
- 以前の終値
- 183.46
- 始値
- 185.96
- 買値
- 190.21
- 買値
- 190.51
- 安値
- 183.35
- 高値
- 190.96
- 出来高
- 1.875 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.21%
- 1年の変化
- 14.72%
