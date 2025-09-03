Valute / THC
THC: Tenet Healthcare Corporation
190.08 USD 0.13 (0.07%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THC ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 188.26 e ad un massimo di 191.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Tenet Healthcare Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
THC News
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AppLovin, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Tenet Healthcare
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- Strong Buy Alerts: AppLovin & 2 More Momentum Stocks for Big Gains
- Tenet Healthcare (THC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- HCA Healthcare Trades at a Premium: Buy, Hold, or Avoid the Stock?
- Cantor Fitzgerald conferma il rating su Tenet Healthcare tra le incertezze del Marketplace 2026
- Tenet Healthcare stock rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald amid 2026 Marketplace uncertainty
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Universal Health Services nomina Darren Lehrich come VP delle relazioni con gli investitori
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Tenet Healthcare (THC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Tenet Healthcare (THC) Right Now?
- Why Fast-paced Mover Tenet (THC) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- Tenet Healthcare stock hits 52-week high at 197.63 USD
- BofA names EHC and THC as top healthcare picks, cites minimal Medicare exposure
- Encompass Health Flexes Its Muscle: Margins Widen as Volumes Climb
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Medical Stocks
- Tenet Healthcare stock price target raised to $230 from $189 at RBC Capital
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Intervallo Giornaliero
188.26 191.14
Intervallo Annuale
109.83 199.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 190.21
- Apertura
- 188.99
- Bid
- 190.08
- Ask
- 190.38
- Minimo
- 188.26
- Massimo
- 191.14
- Volume
- 2.433 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.64%
