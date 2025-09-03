QuotazioniSezioni
THC: Tenet Healthcare Corporation

190.08 USD 0.13 (0.07%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio THC ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 188.26 e ad un massimo di 191.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Tenet Healthcare Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
188.26 191.14
Intervallo Annuale
109.83 199.92
Chiusura Precedente
190.21
Apertura
188.99
Bid
190.08
Ask
190.38
Minimo
188.26
Massimo
191.14
Volume
2.433 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.07%
Variazione Mensile
3.81%
Variazione Semestrale
41.11%
Variazione Annuale
14.64%
20 settembre, sabato