THC: Tenet Healthcare Corporation
182.66 USD 4.04 (2.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
THC exchange rate has changed by -2.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 182.11 and at a high of 187.70.
Follow Tenet Healthcare Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
182.11 187.70
Year Range
109.83 199.92
- Previous Close
- 186.70
- Open
- 187.70
- Bid
- 182.66
- Ask
- 182.96
- Low
- 182.11
- High
- 187.70
- Volume
- 1.296 K
- Daily Change
- -2.16%
- Month Change
- -0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.61%
- Year Change
- 10.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%