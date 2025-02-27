通貨 / STRS
STRS: Stratus Properties Inc
20.98 USD 1.20 (6.07%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STRSの今日の為替レートは、6.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.66の安値と21.57の高値で取引されました。
Stratus Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
19.66 21.57
1年のレンジ
15.10 27.73
- 以前の終値
- 19.78
- 始値
- 20.10
- 買値
- 20.98
- 買値
- 21.28
- 安値
- 19.66
- 高値
- 21.57
- 出来高
- 29
- 1日の変化
- 6.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.41%
- 1年の変化
- -19.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K