STRS: Stratus Properties Inc

20.98 USD 1.20 (6.07%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STRSの今日の為替レートは、6.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.66の安値と21.57の高値で取引されました。

Stratus Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRS News

1日のレンジ
19.66 21.57
1年のレンジ
15.10 27.73
以前の終値
19.78
始値
20.10
買値
20.98
買値
21.28
安値
19.66
高値
21.57
出来高
29
1日の変化
6.07%
1ヶ月の変化
7.10%
6ヶ月の変化
13.41%
1年の変化
-19.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K