STRS: Stratus Properties Inc
19.78 USD 0.31 (1.54%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STRS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.26.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stratus Properties Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
19.68 20.26
Rango anual
15.10 27.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.09
- Open
- 19.81
- Bid
- 19.78
- Ask
- 20.08
- Low
- 19.68
- High
- 20.26
- Volumen
- 17
- Cambio diario
- -1.54%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.92%
- Cambio anual
- -23.69%
