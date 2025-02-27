货币 / STRS
STRS: Stratus Properties Inc
20.26 USD 0.17 (0.85%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STRS汇率已更改0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点19.68和高点20.26进行交易。
关注Stratus Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRS新闻
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.56%
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.26%
- Earnings call transcript: Strauss Group’s Q2 2025 Misses EPS Forecast, Stock Dips
- Strauss Group Q2 2025 slides: strong EBIT growth despite commodity headwinds
- Stratus Posts Q2 Earnings on Home Sales, Boosts Buyback Plan
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.04%
- Zacks Initiates Coverage of Stratus With Neutral Recommendation
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.13%
- Stratus Properties director Joseph sells $94k in stock
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.35%
- Midroog Upgrades Outlook for the Strauss Group to Stable
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.53%
- Strauss Group Q1 2025 presentation: Sales surge 15.5% despite commodity headwinds
- Strauss Group reports solid jump in Q1 sales, decline in margins; stock down
- Strauss Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Revenues up 15.5%, reaching NIS 3 billion Operating profit amounted to NIS 181 million[1]
- Stratus Properties Inc. Completes Sale of West Killeen Market
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.84%
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.31%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.62%
- Stratus Properties Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results
- Stratus Properties reports annual meeting results
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.94%
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month - Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS), Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR)
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC), Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
日范围
19.68 20.26
年范围
15.10 27.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.09
- 开盘价
- 19.81
- 卖价
- 20.26
- 买价
- 20.56
- 最低价
- 19.68
- 最高价
- 20.26
- 交易量
- 13
- 日变化
- 0.85%
- 月变化
- 3.42%
- 6个月变化
- 9.51%
- 年变化
- -21.84%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值